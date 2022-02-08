Devon Energy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.0% Downside

Devon Energy Corporation found using ticker (DVN) now have 32 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 39 with a mean TP of 51.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.87 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.85. The company has a market cap of $35,603m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.devonenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $34,526m based on the market concensus.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.