DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE INH – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE INH with ticker code (DWNI.DE) now have 24 analysts covering the stock pointing to an overall recommendation of ‘none’. The target price ranges between €53.00 and €37. and has a mean target at €44.86. Given that the previous closing stock price was at €39.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €39.79 while the 200 day moving average is €42.09. The market cap for the company is €14b. Find out more information at: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

