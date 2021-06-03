DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE INH – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.3% Downside

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE INH found using the Ticker (DWNI.DE) have now 24 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €53.00 and €37. and has a mean target at €44.86. Now with the previous closing price of €51.16 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €45.86 while the 200 day moving average is €42.33. The market cap for the company is €18b. Company Website: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.