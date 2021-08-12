DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.8% Downside

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG found using the Ticker (DTE.DE) have now 27 analysts covering the stock pointing to an overall recommendation of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €19.60 and €13. so the average target price would be €17.04. With the stocks previous close at €17.90 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.8%. The day 50 moving average is €17.85 and the 200 day moving average is €16.64. The market cap for the company is €87b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.telekom.com

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 242 million mobile customers and 22 million broadband customers, as well as 27 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.