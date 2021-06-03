DEUTSCHE POST AG NA O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential -36.0% Downside

DEUTSCHE POST AG NA O.N. found using the Ticker (DPW.DE) now have 24 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘none’. The target price ranges between €46.00 and €25. with the average target price sitting at €35.77. Given that the previous closing stock price was at €55.91 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -36.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of €50.72 and the 200 day MA is €44.35. The market cap for the company is €69b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dpdhl.com

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers. It also provides additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The Express segment transport and offers time-definite international (TDI) shipments comprising urgent documents and goods. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment transports goods by air, ocean, and overland; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment’s business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment provides contract logistics solutions, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-TDI services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.