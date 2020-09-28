Deutsche Bank AG – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Deutsche Bank AG found using ticker (DB) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 7.69 and 7.69 with the average target price sitting at 7.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.11 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The 50 day MA is 9.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,432m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.db.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services. The Company’s Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, credit, and deposit products, as well as investment advice and selected digital services. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company’s Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,931 branches in Germany and internationally. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has collaboration with Google on joint development of cloud services. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

