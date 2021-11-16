Desktop Metal – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.6% Upside

Desktop Metal found using ticker (DM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 7 with a mean TP of 14.6. Now with the previous closing price of 8.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.6%. The day 50 moving average is 7.57 while the 200 day moving average is 9.74. The company has a market cap of $2,091m. Visit the company website at: http://www.desktopmetal.com

Desktop Metal manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.