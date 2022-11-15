Desktop Metal – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.6% Upside

Desktop Metal found using ticker (DM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 1.75 calculating the mean target price we have 3.21. Now with the previous closing price of 2.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.09. The company has a market cap of $695m. Company Website: https://www.desktopmetal.com

The potential market cap would be $1,034m based on the market concensus.

Desktop Metal engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer. In addition, it provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled DLP chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; P4K platform offers series of advanced DLP printer models designed for volume production in precision applications; Envision One platform; which leverages patented CDLM technology for high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts; D4K Pro platform, designed for jewelry and chairside settings; S-Max platform, which provides digital casting solution; and Robotic Additive Manufacturing, or RAM, platform that offers robotic 3D printing solutions. Further, the company offers S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Additionally, the company provides binder jetting materials, DLP and CDLM photopolymer resins, BMD materials, micro-AFP materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare and dental, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.