Desktop Metal – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Desktop Metal found using ticker (DM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 11 and has a mean target at 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day MA is 12.99 and the 200 day moving average is 17.65. The company has a market cap of $3,205m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.desktopmetal.com

Desktop Metal manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

