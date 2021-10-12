Desktop Metal – Consensus Indicates Potential 109.6% Upside

Desktop Metal found using ticker (DM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 14.8. With the stocks previous close at 7.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 109.6%. The day 50 moving average is 7.84 while the 200 day moving average is 10.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,783m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.desktopmetal.com

Desktop Metal manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.