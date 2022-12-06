Desktop Metal, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.5% Upside

Desktop Metal, Inc. with ticker code (DM) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 1.75 calculating the mean target price we have 3.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.36 and the 200 day MA is 2.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $594m. Visit the company website at: https://www.desktopmetal.com

The potential market cap would be $983m based on the market concensus.