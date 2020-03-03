Derwent London Plc 6.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Stifel

Derwent London Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Stifel. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Stifel have set a target price of 4275 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.9% from today’s opening price of 4000 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 146 points and increased 372 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 4362 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2858 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,140.24 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,533.08. There are currently 111,776,530 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 281,084. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £4,602,957,505 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn