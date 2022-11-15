Derwent London Plc 2.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Derwent London Plc with ticker (LON:DLN) now has a potential upside of 2.2% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 2,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Derwent London Plc share price of 2,444 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 2.2%. Trading has ranged between 1,783 (52 week low) and 3,592 (52 week high) with an average of 352,859 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,739,890,640.



Derwent London Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company is an office specialist property regenerators and investors. The Group owns and manages an investment portfolio of 5.6 million square feet, of which 99% is located in central London, with a specific focus on the West End and the areas bordering the City of London, with the latter principally in the Tech Belt. The Company’s properties are located in London (West End central, West End borders/other and City borders), with the remainder in Scotland (Provincial). The Company’s subsidiaries include Asta Commercial Limited, BBR (Commercial) Limited, Caledonian Properties Limited, Caledonian Property Estates Limited, Caledonian Property Investments Limited, Carlton Construction & Development Company Limited, Central London Commercial Estates Limited, and others. Its portfolio include 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, and others.







