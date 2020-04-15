Derwent London Plc 2.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Derwent London Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DLN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 3400 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.3% from today’s opening price of 3322 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 222 points and decreased 640 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 4362 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2462 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,770.32 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,577.30. There are currently 848,239,163 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 493,738. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £3,667,301,787 GBP.

