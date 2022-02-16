Derwent London Plc 13.5% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Derwent London Plc with ticker (LON:DLN) now has a potential upside of 13.5% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 3,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Derwent London Plc share price of 3,200 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.5%. Trading has ranged between 3,098 (52 week low) and 3,850 (52 week high) with an average of 221,263 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,632,189,145.



Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 5.7 million square feet of commercial real estate, predominantly in central London. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property. The Company’s properties are located in London (West End central, West End borders/other and City borders), with the remainder in Scotland (Provincial). The Company’s subsidiaries include Asta Commercial Limited, BBR (Commercial) Limited, Caledonian Properties Limited, Caledonian Property Estates Limited, Caledonian Property Investments Limited, Carlton Construction & Development Company Limited, Central London Commercial Estates Limited, Charlotte Apartments Limited and Kensington Commercial Property Investments Limited.







