Derwent London Plc 12.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Derwent London Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 2750 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.3% from the opening price of 3136 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 134 points and decreased 994 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 4362 GBX while the 52 week low is 2462 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,697.70 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,581.23. There are currently 111,944,499 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 477,840. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £3,503,862,818 GBP.

