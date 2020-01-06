Derwent London Plc 11.3% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Derwent London Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DLN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 4425 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.3% from the opening price of 3974 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 154 points and increased 670 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 4082 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2785 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,742.88 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,344.14. There are currently 111,773,286 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 343,704. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £4,398,183,840 GBP.