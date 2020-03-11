Derwent London Plc 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Derwent London Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DLN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 4250 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 10.8% from today’s opening price of 3836 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 342 points and increased 84 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 4362 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2858 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,149.62 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,560.36. There are currently 111,776,530 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 323,895. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £4,274,334,507 GBP.

