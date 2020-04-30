Derwent London Plc 10.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Derwent London Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DLN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 2850 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -10.4% from the opening price of 3180 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 90 points and decreased 1000 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 4362 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2462 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,542.91 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,585.17. There are currently 111,944,499 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 417,373. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £3,517,296,158 GBP.

