Derwent London Plc 0.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Derwent London Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:DLN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 4160 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of .2% from the opening price of 4150 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 172 points and increased 610 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 4200 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2858 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,899.96 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,409.05. There are currently 854,299,163 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 337,309. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £4,582,704,726 GBP.