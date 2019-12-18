Derwent London Plc 0.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Derwent London Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DLN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Derwent London Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 3780 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of .2% from the opening price of 3774 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 120 points and increased 522 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 4082 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2779 GBX.

Derwent London Plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,651.50 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,306.75. There are currently 111,753,512 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 399,607. Market capitalisation for LON:DLN is £4,208,637,261 GBP.