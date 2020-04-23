DermTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 99.7% Upside

DermTech with ticker code (DMTK) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 and has a mean target at 24. Now with the previous closing price of 12.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 99.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.91 and the 200 day MA is 10.8. The company has a market cap of $186m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dermtech.com
DermTech develops and markets novel non-invasive gene expression tests for diagnosis of various skin conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech is headquartered in La Jolla, California.