DermTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 94.5% Upside

DermTech found using ticker (DMTK) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 with a mean TP of 24. With the stocks previous close at 12.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.01 while the 200 day moving average is 10.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $192m. Find out more information at: http://www.dermtech.com
DermTech develops and markets novel non-invasive gene expression tests for diagnosis of various skin conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech is headquartered in La Jolla, California.