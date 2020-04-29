DermTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 94.2% Upside

DermTech found using ticker (DMTK) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 with a mean TP of 24. Now with the previous closing price of 12.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 94.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.65 while the 200 day moving average is 11.03. The company has a market cap of $191m. Find out more information at: http://www.dermtech.com

DermTech, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

