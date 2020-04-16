DermTech – Consenus Indicates Potential 92.0% Upside

DermTech found using ticker (DMTK) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 24 and has a mean target at 24. With the stocks previous close at 12.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 92.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.53. The market cap for the company is $190m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dermtech.com
DermTech develops and markets novel non-invasive gene expression tests for diagnosis of various skin conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech is headquartered in La Jolla, California.