DermTech – Consensus Indicates Potential -29.5% Downside

DermTech found using ticker (DMTK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 27. Now with the previous closing price of 38.32 this would indicate that there is a downside of -29.5%. The 50 day MA is 19.31 while the 200 day moving average is 13.71. The company has a market cap of $710m. Company Website: http://www.dermtech.com

DermTech, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech is headquartered in La Jolla, California.