DermTech – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.2% Downside

DermTech with ticker code (DMTK) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 34 with a mean TP of 47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.17 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.45 while the 200 day moving average is 18.14. The market cap for the company is $1,420m. Find out more information at: http://www.dermtech.com

DermTech, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech is headquartered in La Jolla, California.