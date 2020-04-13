Denny’s Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 99.2% Upside

Denny’s Corporation with ticker code (DENN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 17.93. With the stocks previous close at 9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 99.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.28 while the 200 day moving average is 18.38. The company has a market cap of $557m. Company Website: http://www.dennys.com

Denny’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny’s brand. As of December 25, 2019, it operated 1,703 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,559 restaurants in the United States; and 144 in Aruba, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group and changed its name to Denny’s Corporation in 2002. Denny’s Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

