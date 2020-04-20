Denny’s Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 97.2% Upside

Denny’s Corporation found using ticker (DENN) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 17.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 97.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.92 while the 200 day moving average is 17.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $527m. Find out more information at: http://www.dennys.com

Denny’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny’s brand. As of December 25, 2019, it operated 1,703 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,559 restaurants in the United States; and 144 in Aruba, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group and changed its name to Denny’s Corporation in 2002. Denny’s Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

