Denny’s Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 89.3% Upside

Denny’s Corporation found using ticker (DENN) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 11 and has a mean target at 17.93. Now with the previous closing price of 9.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 89.3%. The 50 day MA is 9.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.75. The company has a market cap of $502m. Find out more information at: http://www.dennys.com

Denny’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny’s brand. As of December 25, 2019, it operated 1,703 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,559 restaurants in the United States; and 144 in Aruba, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group and changed its name to Denny’s Corporation in 2002. Denny’s Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

