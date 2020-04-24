Denny’s Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 76.0% Upside

Denny’s Corporation with ticker code (DENN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 11 with a mean TP of 15.93. With the stocks previous close at 9.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 76.0%. The 50 day MA is 9.44 and the 200 day MA is 17.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $525m. Visit the company website at: http://www.dennys.com

Denny’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny’s brand. As of December 25, 2019, it operated 1,703 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,559 restaurants in the United States; and 144 in Aruba, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group and changed its name to Denny’s Corporation in 2002. Denny’s Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn