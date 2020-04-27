Denny’s Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 71.1% Upside

Denny’s Corporation with ticker code (DENN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 11 and has a mean target at 15.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.1%. The 50 day MA is 8.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.4. The market cap for the company is $510m. Company Website: http://www.dennys.com

Denny’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny’s brand. As of December 25, 2019, it operated 1,703 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,559 restaurants in the United States; and 144 in Aruba, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group and changed its name to Denny’s Corporation in 2002. Denny’s Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

