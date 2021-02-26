Twitter
Denny’s Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Denny’s Corporation with ticker code (DENN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 14 with a mean TP of 17.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.24 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 16.26 and the 200 day MA is 12.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,120m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dennys.com

Denny’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny’s brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group and changed its name to Denny’s Corporation in 2002. Denny’s Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

