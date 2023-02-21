Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.5% Upside

Denison Mines Corp found using ticker (DNN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.22 and 1.67 with a mean TP of 2.48. With the stocks previous close at 1.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 86.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.27 while the 200 day moving average is 1.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,077m. Company Website: https://www.denisonmines.com

The potential market cap would be $2,008m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.