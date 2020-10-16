Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 217.6% Upside

Denison Mines Corp with ticker code (DNN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.42 and 0.71 and has a mean target at 1.08. With the stocks previous close at 0.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 217.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.41. The market cap for the company is $224m. Visit the company website at: http://www.denisonmines.com

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

