Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 208.6% Upside

Denison Mines Corp with ticker code (DNN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.42 and 0.71 with a mean TP of 1.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 208.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.4 and the 200 day moving average is 0.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $221m. Company Website: http://www.denisonmines.com

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

