Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 208.6% Upside

Denison Mines Corp with ticker code (DNN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.42 and 0.71 calculating the average target price we see 1.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 208.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.43 while the 200 day moving average is 0.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $236m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.denisonmines.com

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

