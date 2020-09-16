Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 125.0% Upside

Denison Mines Corp with ticker code (DNN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.42 and 0.71 calculating the average target price we see 1.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 125.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.49 and the 200 day MA is 0.39. The company has a market cap of $290m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.denisonmines.com

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn