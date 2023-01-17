Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.4% Upside

Denison Mines Corp with ticker code (DNN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.25 and 1.68 calculating the mean target price we have 2.49. With the stocks previous close at 1.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.19 and the 200 day moving average is 1.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,112m. Visit the company website at: https://www.denisonmines.com

The potential market cap would be $2,052m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.