Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.2% Upside

Denison Mines Corp with ticker code (DNN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.17 and 1.97 and has a mean target at 2.52. With the stocks previous close at 1.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 76.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.55 and the 200 day MA is 1.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,128m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.denisonmines.com

The potential market cap would be $1,987m based on the market concensus.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.