Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.0% Upside

Denison Mines Corp found using ticker (DNN) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.8 and 1.9 with the average target price sitting at 2.4. Now with the previous closing price of 1.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,122m. Visit the company website at: https://www.denisonmines.com

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.