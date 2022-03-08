Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.5% Upside

Denison Mines Corp found using ticker (DNN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.7 and 1.76 and has a mean target at 2.34. With the stocks previous close at 1.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1.33 while the 200 day moving average is 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1,249m. Visit the company website at: https://www.denisonmines.com

The potential market cap would be $2,030m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.