Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.0% Upside

Denison Mines Corp found using ticker (DNN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.77 and 1.78 with the average target price sitting at 2.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,393m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.denisonmines.com

The potential market cap would be $2,034m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.