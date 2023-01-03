Denison Mines Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 117.5% Upside

Denison Mines Corp found using ticker (DNN) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.26 and 1.66 calculating the average target price we see 2.48. With the stocks previous close at 1.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 117.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $946m. Visit the company website at: https://www.denisonmines.com

The potential market cap would be $2,057m based on the market concensus.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.