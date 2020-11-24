Denbury Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.8% Downside

Denbury Resources Inc. found using ticker (DNR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.3 and 0 with the average target price sitting at 0.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.23 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -34.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.03 and the 200 day MA is 0.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $122m. Visit the company website at: 0

0