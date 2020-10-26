Denbury Resources Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -34.8% Downside

Don't Miss
26th October 2020

Denbury Resources Inc. found using ticker (DNR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.3 and 0 and has a mean target at 0.15. Now with the previous closing price of 0.23 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -34.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.03 and the 200 day moving average is 0.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $122m. Company Website: 0

