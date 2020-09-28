Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.2% Upside

Deluxe Corporation found using ticker (DLX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 32 and has a mean target at 38. With the stocks previous close at 24.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.12 and the 200 day MA is 25.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,051m. Find out more information at: http://www.deluxe.com

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions. It also offers Web services comprising web hosting and domain name, logo and web design, payroll, email marketing, search engine marketing and optimization, and business incorporation and organization services; strategic targeting, lead optimization, retention, and cross-selling services; and fraud protection and security services, electronic checks and deposits, and digital engagement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs and financial management tools. In addition, the company provides checks; printed business forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms; and customized products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, labels, check registers, and checkbook covers. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

