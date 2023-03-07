Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.6% Upside

Deluxe Corporation with ticker code (DLX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 27.33. With the stocks previous close at 18.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.92 and the 200 day moving average is 19.9. The market cap for the company is $796m. Find out more information at: https://www.deluxe.com

The potential market cap would be $1,182m based on the market concensus.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.