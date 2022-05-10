Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.8% Upside

Deluxe Corporation with ticker code (DLX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 42 calculating the mean target price we have 48. With the stocks previous close at 26.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 79.8%. The day 50 moving average is 29.95 and the 200 day MA is 34.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,127m. Find out more information at: https://www.deluxe.com

The potential market cap would be $2,027m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.