Deluxe Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

Deluxe Corporation with ticker code (DLX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 25 and has a mean target at 28.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.9%. The 50 day MA is 17.95 and the 200 day MA is 23.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $817m. Visit the company website at: https://www.deluxe.com

The potential market cap would be $1,225m based on the market concensus.